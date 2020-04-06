2018 Genesis G80

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Passenger Seat

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Dual Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Garage door opener

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Sport Mode Seating Memory Seats

Heated rear seats

Power Driver Seat

Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

DUAL EXHAUST

Paddle Shifters

BACK UP CAMERA

Center Arm Rest

Hood struts

USB port

Keyless Ignition

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Vehicle Information Center

Satelitte Radio

Power folding side mirrors

Power Panoramic Moonroof

Blind Spot Detection

POWER TILT STEERING

Power Telescoping Steering Wheel

LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST

LCD Touch Screen

Eco Mode

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Sv Mirror Turn Indicators

ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Height Adjustable Passenger Seat

AC Front Seats

Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Lumbar Support Passenger Seat

**NAVIGATION**

