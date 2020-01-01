Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Crew Cab 4.3L V6 Short Bed - 4X4

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Crew Cab 4.3L V6 Short Bed - 4X4

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,663KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4473858
  • Stock #: P26868
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEH7JG357996
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Running boards, Tow Hooks, Box Liner (Sprayed On), Step Bumpers, Locking Tailgate, Hitch Receiver, Hood Struts, Four Wheel Drive, 17" Alloy Wheels, and Much More... 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P26868

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Garage door opener
  • Tow Hooks
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Step Bumper
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Hood struts
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • hitch receiver
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Tow/haul
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • 4G/LTE WIFI

