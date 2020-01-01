Menu
2018 GMC Yukon XL

SLE- 4WD, USB PORT, AUXILIARY INPUT

2018 GMC Yukon XL

SLE- 4WD, USB PORT, AUXILIARY INPUT

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,015KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4477152
  • Stock #: P27245
  • VIN: 1GKS2FKC3JR206170
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Accident-Free, 4WD, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, OnStar, Auto Headlights, Dual Climate Control, Rear Climate Control, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Satelitte Radio, 3rd Row Seating and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27245

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Bose Sound System
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Hood struts
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

