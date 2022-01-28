$30,999+ tax & licensing
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
Hatchback Type R 6MT
Location
475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4
57,120KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8181627
- Stock #: PH1407
- VIN: SHHFK7H91JU300681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Championship White
- Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Red Stitch
- Mileage 57,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Dual Zone Climate Control
Navigation
Paddle Shifters
18 Inch Alloy Wheels
Power LEATHER Seats
Navigation - Heated Leather Interior - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Paddle Shifters - Dual Zone Climate Control - and More! Call JAMIE BARNIE for further details regarding this eye-catching
sporty Civic turbo hatchback
giving you the perfect balance between acceleration and fuel economy! This model comes loaded with features
including heated
LaneWatch blindspot camera
a wireless phone charger
and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. This model is equipped with a 1.5 litre turbo engine with 180 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. Call JAMIE BARNIE at Comox Valley Hyundai for a test drive today! Visit our website for many more det...
