$28,998+ tax & licensing
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Island Honda
250-338-7761
2018 Honda Civic
SI
Location
1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
49,879KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9313024
- Stock #: B3331
- VIN: 2HGFC3A5XJH220063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 49,879 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Island Honda
1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7