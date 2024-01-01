2018 Hyundai KONA

Menu
State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles

Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements

54,332 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

54,332KM
Used
VIN KM8K12AA7JU115564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,332 KM

Vehicle Description

State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Hyundai-Kona-2018-id10539852.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Additional Features

USB port
Drive Mode
whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
Economical SUV Ready to go! There's Heated Seats
Tons of Cargo Room with a Cargo Cover
Room for Five and More! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
Taxes Extra Stock # FO4593A Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road

