Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

56,695 KM

Details Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Island Honda

250-338-7761

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-338-7761

  1. 8431872
  2. 8431872
  3. 8431872
  4. 8431872
  5. 8431872
  6. 8431872
  7. 8431872
  8. 8431872
  9. 8431872
  10. 8431872
  11. 8431872
Contact Seller

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

56,695KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8431872
  • Stock #: B3194Z
  • VIN: 3C4NJCAB0JT408670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,695 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Island Honda

2017 Porsche Macan T...
 58,798 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Malib...
 157,679 KM
$7,998 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda Miata MX-...
 100,428 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic

Email Island Honda

Island Honda

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-338-XXXX

(click to show)

250-338-7761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory