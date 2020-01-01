Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED-NAVIGATION, 4WD, LEATHER INTERIOR

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED-NAVIGATION, 4WD, LEATHER INTERIOR

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 4488678
  2. 4488678
  3. 4488678
  4. 4488678
  5. 4488678
  6. 4488678
  7. 4488678
  8. 4488678
  9. 4488678
  10. 4488678
  11. 4488678
  12. 4488678
  13. 4488678
  14. 4488678
  15. 4488678
  16. 4488678
  17. 4488678
  18. 4488678
  19. 4488678
  20. 4488678
  21. 4488678
  22. 4488678
  23. 4488678
  24. 4488678
  25. 4488678
  26. 4488678
  27. 4488678
  28. 4488678
  29. 4488678
  30. 4488678
  31. 4488678
  32. 4488678
  33. 4488678
  34. 4488678
  35. 4488678
  36. 4488678
  37. 4488678
  38. 4488678
  39. 4488678
  40. 4488678
  41. 4488678
  42. 4488678
  43. 4488678
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,115KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4488678
  • Stock #: P27187
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG4JC417610
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Navigation, 4WD, Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Memory Seats, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Hill Descent Control, Wifi and much more... 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27187

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Hood struts
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Power Panoramic Moonroof
  • POWER TILT STEERING
  • Power Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Eco Mode
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**
  • 4G/LTE WIFI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2016 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 44,333 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry HY...
 1,105 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Yukon XL SL...
 56,015 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Send A Message