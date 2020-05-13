Menu
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,139KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5000724
  • Stock #: A0659A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEGXJL805549
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
One Owner, Power Windows and Door Locks, Hardtop, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Nav, Leather Heated Seats, Towing Package , and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features that this Wrangler comes with!! In addition, it is equipped with a 3.6L 6 cylinders and is Four Wheel Drive!!! This baby can take you ANYWHERE in style and comfort!!

Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new,state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# A0659A



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7



1-250-334-9993



www.courtenaykia.com
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Fully automatic headlights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Skid Plates
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Electronic stability
  • Convertible hard top
  • Glass rear window
  • Integrated roll-over protection
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • 1-touch down
  • CD-MP3 decoder

