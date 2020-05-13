2018 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features Skid Plates

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Trailer Sway Control

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Electronic stability

Convertible hard top

Glass rear window

Integrated roll-over protection

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

1-touch down

CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.