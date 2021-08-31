Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

63,069 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

EX+ w/One Owner Only

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

EX+ w/One Owner Only

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 7909188
  2. 7909188
Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

63,069KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7909188
  • Stock #: TR4075A
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A8XJE220509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Urban Grey Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Black W/premium Cloth Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TR4075A
  • Mileage 63,069 KM

Vehicle Description

        Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3/SAT, Sunroof, Push Button Start/Stop, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, and Remote Entry are a few of the features that this Forte comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine and is Front Wheel Drive. Great vehicle to zip all around in!!! 





    Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!




Stock# TR4075A



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

2019 Toyota Sienna 7...
 152,000 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna C...
 149,526 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2012 Scion iQ Base
 143,226 KM
$5,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory