2018 Kia Forte

$17,998 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7909188

7909188 Stock #: TR4075A

TR4075A VIN: 3KPFL4A8XJE220509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Urban Grey Metallic [grey]

Interior Colour Black W/premium Cloth Seat Trim [black]

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # TR4075A

Mileage 63,069 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.