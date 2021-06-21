Menu
2018 Kia Rio5

41,826 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

EX w/Sunroof

Location

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

41,826KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7376768
  • Stock #: NI3775A
  • VIN: 3KPA35AB4JE051986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Blue Metallic [blue]
  • Interior Colour Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

One Owner, No Accidents, Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, and Remote Entry are a few of the features that this Rio5 comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine and is Front Wheel Drive.  Fun to drive, great on fuel and LOW mileage, what are you waiting for?? 



Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Exterior parking camera rear

