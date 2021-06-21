2018 Kia Rio5

$16,495 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 8 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7376768

Stock #: NI3775A

VIN: 3KPA35AB4JE051986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice Blue Metallic [blue]

Interior Colour Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # NI3775A

Mileage 41,826 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Interior Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Centre Armrest Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather shift knob Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Exterior parking camera rear

