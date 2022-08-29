$24,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993
2018 Kia Sorento
LX V6
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9109903
- Stock #: A0915
- VIN: 5XYPGDA5XJG391245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite [grey]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 77,799 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Family Vehicle! Seats Seven with Air Conditioning, Blue Tooth, Heated Seats, Remote Entry, Satellite Radio for those Road Trips, Power Seats and Locks, Automatic Climate Control, Back Up Camera, Fog Lamps, and much More!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
$595.00Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Stock # A0915
Dealer #30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.