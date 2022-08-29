Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sorento

77,799 KM

Details Description

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

LX V6

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sorento

LX V6

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 9109903
  2. 9109903
  3. 9109903
  4. 9109903
  5. 9109903
  6. 9109903
  7. 9109903
Contact Seller

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

77,799KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9109903
  • Stock #: A0915
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA5XJG391245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite [grey]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 77,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Family Vehicle! Seats Seven with Air Conditioning, Blue Tooth, Heated Seats, Remote Entry, Satellite Radio for those Road Trips, Power Seats and Locks, Automatic Climate Control, Back Up Camera, Fog Lamps, and much More!


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


$595.00Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra


 


Stock # A0915


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

2018 Kia Sorento LX V6
 77,799 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna C...
 153,074 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2019 Audi RS 5 Sport...
 34,631 KM
$79,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory