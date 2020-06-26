Menu
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

EX w/Bluetooth

2018 Kia Soul

EX w/Bluetooth

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

  76,924KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5269580
  Stock #: SO3465A
  VIN: KNDJP3A51J7513634
Exterior Colour
Polar White [white]
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Accident Free, Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, AM/FM/SAT Radio, Alloy Wheels, and Remote Entry are a few of the features that this Soul comes with!! In addition, it is equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine and Front Wheel Drive. Why don't you come and test drive it today? It won't last long!





     Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# SO3465A



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Fully automatic headlights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

