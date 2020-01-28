Menu
2018 Kia Sportage

LX

2018 Kia Sportage

LX

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$21,495

  • 22,350KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4612647
  • Stock #: SP3525A
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC2J7394882
Exterior Colour
Storm Blue [blue]
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
One Owner, Accident Free, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM/CD, AUX/USB, and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features that this Sportage comes with! In addition, it is equipped with 2.4L 4 cylinders and had All Wheel Drive to get you anywhere you'd like to go!! With mileage this low, it is like a new vehicle!!



Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# SP3525A



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7



1-250-334-9993



www.courtenaykia.com
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • CD-MP3 decoder

