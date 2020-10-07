Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

24,083 KM

Details Description Features

$21,099

+ tax & licensing
$21,099

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - Adaptive Cruise Power Heated Seats

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - Adaptive Cruise Power Heated Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale Price

$21,099

+ taxes & licensing

24,083KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6164187
  • Stock #: X27989A
  • VIN: 3MZBN1W33JM194486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # X27989A
  • Mileage 24,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Heads-Up Display, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Moonroof, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #X27989A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
DUAL EXHAUST
BACK UP CAMERA
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Forward Collision Warning
Vehicle Information Center
Blind Spot Detection
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Side Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
SkyActive
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

