2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST BACK UP CAMERA HEADS UP DISPLAY Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Forward Collision Warning Vehicle Information Center Blind Spot Detection LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Side Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror CENTER ARM REST REAR SkyActive **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.