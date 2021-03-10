2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

$33,699 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 0 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6709913

6709913 Stock #: G28504

G28504 VIN: JA4J24A5XJZ613928

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black/Grey

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 51,026 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Security Anti-Theft Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features Paddle Shifters BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors LEATHER USB port Keyless Ignition Outside temp gauge Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio Blind Spot Detection LCD Touch Screen Eco Mode Auto Start/Stop 12 V Power Outlet Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Sv Mirror Turn Indicators Side Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.