2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

51,026 KM

Phev SEL - AWC, LEATHER, AUTO STOP/START

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Used
  • Listing ID: 6709913
  • Stock #: G28504
  • VIN: JA4J24A5XJZ613928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy Motors Colwood location acts as the best one-stop-shop for previously enjoyed vehicles. Presenting you with top quality pre-owned
vehicles while offering competitive rates and pricing to help you find the perfect "new to you" vehicle. While our enthusiastic and knowledgable product advisors are here to listen and help guide you on your journey to becoming a proud owner of your next new vehicle. Our in house Finance Team, Service Center, and Detail department make up a well rounded one-stop-shop for any automotive needs and inquiries.
Apply online or visit us today and find yourself in a new and better buying experience at Galaxy Motors!


This stunning 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a one-owner vehicle with no reported accidents equipped with loads of options & features including; AWC, Leather/Suede Interior, Blind Spot Detection, Auto Stop/Start system, Automatic On/Off Headlights, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Back up Camera, LCD Touchscreen, Heated Front Seats, Paddle Shifters, ECO Mode, Vehicle Information Center, Anti-Theft, Keyless Ignition, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tinted Rear Windows, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, Power Locks, And Much More...


Stock #G28504


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island voted by happy customers for over 10 years. Galaxy Motors has 4 locations to serve you. Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). We offer hundreds of fully inspected & reconditioned vehicles to choose from. With finance rates starting at 4.45% On Approved Credit. Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes! Need your vehicle serviced or detailed? No problem! We specialize in all makes and models at Galaxy Motors. For any questions or inquiries please phone us at 250-478-7603. ALL purchases are subject to a $699 Documentation Fee & taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle
please refer to the vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
LEATHER
USB port
Keyless Ignition
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Blind Spot Detection
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
Auto Start/Stop
12 V Power Outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
Side Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR

