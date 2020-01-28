Menu
2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,118KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4616307
  • Stock #: U27161A
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP0JL369175
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Hard Top
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

