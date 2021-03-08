Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

33,284 KM

Details Description Features

$45,733

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,733

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST - Crew Cab, 5.7L V8, 5'7 Box, 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST - Crew Cab, 5.7L V8, 5'7 Box, 4x4

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 6693362
  2. 6693362
  3. 6693362
  4. 6693362
  5. 6693362
  6. 6693362
  7. 6693362
  8. 6693362
  9. 6693362
  10. 6693362
  11. 6693362
  12. 6693362
  13. 6693362
  14. 6693362
  15. 6693362
  16. 6693362
  17. 6693362
  18. 6693362
  19. 6693362
  20. 6693362
  21. 6693362
  22. 6693362
  23. 6693362
  24. 6693362
  25. 6693362
  26. 6693362
  27. 6693362
  28. 6693362
  29. 6693362
  30. 6693362
  31. 6693362
Contact Seller

$45,733

+ taxes & licensing

33,284KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6693362
  • Stock #: L28880
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT0JG167797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # L28880
  • Mileage 33,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, Lifted, Dynomax Exhaust, 5.7L V8, 4x4, Hitch Receiver, Tow/Haul Mode, Automatic Headlights, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with5 locations to serve you in Victoria's Westshore (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), Courtenay (ID #40192), and Colwood (ID #D50003). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #L28880


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
Four Wheel Drive
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Locking Tailgate
Satelitte Radio
hitch receiver
Tow/haul
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Side Turn Indicators
Lifted

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2016 Toyota Tacoma S...
 97,600 KM
$39,950 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision ...
 28,353 KM
$34,585 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 35,519 KM
$35,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory