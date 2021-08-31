+ taxes & licensing
ONE OWNER - BC VEHICLE - AWD - LOW MILEAGE - HEATED SEATS - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS - AND MORE! Call Mike at Courtenay Mazda and ask me all about this 2018 Subaru Forester! This Subaru comes with an automatic transmission, heated seats, cruise control, tilt telescopic steering, Bluetooth, back-up camera and a world renowned AWD system. When you think of sports wagons the Forester is one of the first vehicles that come to mind. Tons of storage and access with a massive rear cargo area big enough to fit all of the gear you’ll need to go on an adventure. The AWD system Subaru incorporates into their vehicles make it a perfect choice for outdoor enthusiasts who need to get into the mountains or a little bit off the beaten path. For those who like the road less travelled and have an adventurous spirit whom happen to be shopping for their next vehicle you’ll need to take a close look at this great choice. Thanks to the previous owner for keeping this Subaru in very good condition. Super low mileage will leave lot’s of life left and a low cost of ownership for the next driver. Call Mike at Courtenay Mazda and arrange a time to have a closer look at this 2018 Subaru Forester today. Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.CourtenayMazda.com We are a family-run, locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales, and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River, Parksville, Nanaimo, Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-844-279-9763 or locally at 250-338-5777. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location across from Costco and Crown Isle in Courtenay, BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Hundreds more on-line to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility, meet our staff and join us for a coffee! We are the one of the busiest pre-owned vehicle dealerships on Vancouver Island. Along with our fine line of New Mazda cars and Used Mazda vehicles, we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars, Trucks, Vans, CUV’s and SUV’s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need, no matter your current credit situation, without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 20 years, Courtenay Mazda has been a trusted and respected used car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck, and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality, reliable used cars and trucks, and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval, help you restore your credit, and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes, leasing, other options, installation, administration, $499 Documentation Fee on Cash Purchases, $585 Finance Placement Fee on Finance Deals, $699 Doc/Finance Fee on EV and PHEV Transactions and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Courtenay Mazda - MVSA Certified #40158
