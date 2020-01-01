Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE - Hybrid, Navigation, Leather Interior, Satellite Radio

2018 Toyota Camry

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,105KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4482222
  • Stock #: U27320
  • VIN: 4T1B21HK6JU006812
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey Leather
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This sporty yet elegant 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a joyride for the senses.  Slip into a premium space that puts a premium on your comfort with beautiful leatherette seats and brighten each day with a power moonroof at your fingertips.  Other features of this Camry include Navigation, Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera and much more... 

Stock # U27320

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, and a 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See dealer for details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

