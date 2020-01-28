2018 Toyota Tundra

Back-Up Camera, Spray-In Bed-liner, Sunroof, NAV, Park Assist, Heated Leather Power Front Seats, Alloy Wheels, Towing Package, and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features this Tundra comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 5.7L V8 and has a Four Wheel Drive System to get you wherever you'd like to go! With under 32,000 kms, this Tundra feels like brand new!!
Stock# NI3474A
Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7
1-250-334-9993www.courtenaykia.com
- Safety
-
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Knee airbag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Front fog lights
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Powertrain
-
- Limited Slip Differential
- Convenience
-
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Overhead Console
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Seating
-
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Power Driver Seat
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- Rear Step Bumper
- SPEED CONTROL
- Trailer Hitch Receiver
- Panic Alarm
- Trailer Sway Control
- voltmeter
- rear reading lights
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front beverage holders
- Oil Pressure Gauge
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear door bins
- Rear seat centre armrest
- Electronic stability
- Radio data system
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Sequential multi-point fuel injection
- Variable intake manifold
- 1-touch down
- Front wheel independent suspension
- Manual-shift auto
- Mode Select Transmission
- Auto high-beam headlights
- turn-by-turn navigation directions
- Power 2-way driver lumbar support
- Exterior parking camera rear
- CD-MP3 decoder
