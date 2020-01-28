2018 Toyota Tundra

Back-Up Camera, Spray-In Bed-liner, Sunroof, NAV, Park Assist, Heated Leather Power Front Seats, Alloy Wheels, Towing Package, and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features this Tundra comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 5.7L V8 and has a Four Wheel Drive System to get you wherever you'd like to go! With under 32,000 kms, this Tundra feels like brand new!!







Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new,state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!







Stock# NI3474A









Dealer # 30891

1025A Comox Road

Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

1-250-334-9993 www.courtenaykia.com

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper

SPEED CONTROL

Trailer Hitch Receiver

Panic Alarm

Trailer Sway Control

voltmeter

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Oil Pressure Gauge

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

Variable intake manifold

1-touch down

Front wheel independent suspension

Manual-shift auto

Mode Select Transmission

Auto high-beam headlights

turn-by-turn navigation directions

Power 2-way driver lumbar support

Exterior parking camera rear

CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.