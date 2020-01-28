Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,724KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4587369
  • Stock #: NI3474A
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F18JX730449
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Back-Up Camera, Spray-In Bed-liner, Sunroof, NAV, Park Assist, Heated Leather Power Front Seats, Alloy Wheels, Towing Package, and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features this Tundra comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 5.7L V8 and has a Four Wheel Drive System to get you wherever you'd like to go! With under 32,000 kms, this Tundra feels like brand new!!



   Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new,state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great! 



Stock# NI3474A




Dealer # 30891


1025A Comox Road


Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7


1-250-334-9993

www.courtenaykia.com 
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Rear Step Bumper
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Trailer Hitch Receiver
  • Panic Alarm
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • voltmeter
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Oil Pressure Gauge
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • 1-touch down
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Auto high-beam headlights
  • turn-by-turn navigation directions
  • Power 2-way driver lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

