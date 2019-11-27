Menu
2018 Toyota Yaris

Hatchback LE Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera

2018 Toyota Yaris

Hatchback LE Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale Price

$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,716KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4394130
  Stock #: F26922
  VIN: VNKKTUD34JA091398
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, Accident-Free, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, LCD Touchscreen, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Highbeams, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, LCD Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, and Much More...

This unit WAS $17,995 and is NOW $15,997 on sale until Dec 31st, 2019. Limited Time Offer!

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

