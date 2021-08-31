Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

57,347 KM

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD w/Panoramic Sunroof

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD w/Panoramic Sunroof

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

57,347KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7919754
  • Stock #: SP4071A
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AXXJM012714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl [black]
  • Interior Colour Titan Black W/leatherette Seating Surfaces [black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP4071A
  • Mileage 57,347 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Accident Free, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Power Leather Heated Front Seats, NAV, AM/FM/MP3 Player, Panoramic Sunroof, and Remote Entry are a few of the features that this Tiguan comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine and is All Wheel Drive. Room for the whole family!!!





Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# SP4071A



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Remote CD player
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

