2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT - Sunroof Bluetooth WiFi LOW KM's

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale Price

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,392KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4389087
  • Stock #: X27081
  • VIN: KL8CC6SA6KC722550
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

This unit WAS $15,995 and is NOW $14,888  on sale until December 31st, 2019. Limited Time Offer! 

UBS Port, Lte Wifi, Auto Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Manual Transmission, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • 4G/LTE WIFI
  • **SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

