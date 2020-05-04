Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

SXT - Dual Exhaust, Keyless Ignition, USB

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT - Dual Exhaust, Keyless Ignition, USB

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale Price

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,256KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4971123
  • Stock #: D25874
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBG0KH509870
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, 17'' Alloy Wheels,  Bluetooth, Keyless Ignition, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Dual Exhaust, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, LCD Touch Screen, Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Control, and much more... 


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #D25874


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

