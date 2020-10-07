2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Garage door opener Remote Keyless Entry Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer dvd player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Hill start assist Heated Exterior Mirrors Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio Econ LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror Height Adjustable Passenger Seat Lumbar Support Drivers Seat Pwr Dual Sliding Doors

