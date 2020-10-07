Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

51,081 KM

Details Description Features

$25,697

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,697

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT-LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT-LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 6168429
  2. 6168429
  3. 6168429
  4. 6168429
  5. 6168429
  6. 6168429
  7. 6168429
  8. 6168429
  9. 6168429
  10. 6168429
  11. 6168429
  12. 6168429
  13. 6168429
  14. 6168429
  15. 6168429
  16. 6168429
  17. 6168429
  18. 6168429
  19. 6168429
  20. 6168429
  21. 6168429
  22. 6168429
  23. 6168429
  24. 6168429
  25. 6168429
  26. 6168429
  27. 6168429
  28. 6168429
  29. 6168429
  30. 6168429
  31. 6168429
  32. 6168429
  33. 6168429
  34. 6168429
  35. 6168429
  36. 6168429
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$25,697

+ taxes & licensing

51,081KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6168429
  • Stock #: P28318
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG1KR648661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # P28318
  • Mileage 51,081 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Garage Door Opener, Back-Up Camera and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #P28318


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Garage door opener
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Hill start assist
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Econ
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
Pwr Dual Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 51,081 KM
$25,697 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 24,083 KM
$21,099 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 19,866 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory