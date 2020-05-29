Menu
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Westview Ford

844-883-1780

Titanium AWD

  • 24,053KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5199308
  • Stock #: 20163A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J99KUB71842
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-Escape-c7797401.html

This 2019 Ford Escape Titanium has 24,053 km's with an Eco-boost engine. This SUV is equipped with the following features: panoramic roof, dual A/C, AM/FM radio, heated front seats, cruise control, navigation system and Sirius Satellite.

We proudly service Courtenay, Comox, the surrounding areas, Powell River and the Sunshine Coast! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtenay.

Dealer# 10773
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Radio HD
  • Phares haute intensité
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

