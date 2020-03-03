Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid TITANIUM - Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated and Air Conditioned Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid TITANIUM - Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated and Air Conditioned Front Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 4770435
  2. 4770435
  3. 4770435
  4. 4770435
  5. 4770435
  6. 4770435
  7. 4770435
  8. 4770435
  9. 4770435
  10. 4770435
  11. 4770435
  12. 4770435
  13. 4770435
  14. 4770435
  15. 4770435
  16. 4770435
  17. 4770435
  18. 4770435
  19. 4770435
  20. 4770435
  21. 4770435
  22. 4770435
  23. 4770435
  24. 4770435
  25. 4770435
  26. 4770435
  27. 4770435
  28. 4770435
  29. 4770435
  30. 4770435
  31. 4770435
  32. 4770435
  33. 4770435
  34. 4770435
  35. 4770435
  36. 4770435
  37. 4770435
  38. 4770435
  39. 4770435
  40. 4770435
  41. 4770435
  42. 4770435
  43. 4770435
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,269KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4770435
  • Stock #: U27530
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU6KR191122
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2016 Toyota Tacoma S...
 57,932 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2006 Jeep Liberty SP...
 181,920 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent ...
 50,230 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Send A Message