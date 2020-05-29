Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid TITANIUM - Memory Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid TITANIUM - Memory Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 5200961
  2. 5200961
  3. 5200961
  4. 5200961
  5. 5200961
  6. 5200961
  7. 5200961
  8. 5200961
  9. 5200961
  10. 5200961
  11. 5200961
  12. 5200961
  13. 5200961
  14. 5200961
  15. 5200961
  16. 5200961
  17. 5200961
  18. 5200961
  19. 5200961
  20. 5200961
  21. 5200961
  22. 5200961
  23. 5200961
  24. 5200961
  25. 5200961
  26. 5200961
  27. 5200961
  28. 5200961
  29. 5200961
  30. 5200961
  31. 5200961
  32. 5200961
  33. 5200961
  34. 5200961
  35. 5200961
  36. 5200961
  37. 5200961
  38. 5200961
  39. 5200961
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,194KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5200961
  • Stock #: U27696
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU6KR243865
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2019 Fusion Titanium features 18" machined-face aluminum wheels with painted pockets LED headlamps LED fog lamps with chrome bezels.  It has 245 horsepower1 275 lb.-ft. of torque EPA-estimated rating: FWD 21 city 31 hwy 25 combined mpg.  This Fusion also comes equipped with an LCD Touch Screen, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats and much more...


Stock #U27696


Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 40,592 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 23,104 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Soul 2u - S...
 132,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory