2019 Ford Fusion

This 2019 Fusion Titanium features 18" machined-face aluminum wheels with painted pockets LED headlamps LED fog lamps with chrome bezels. It has 245 horsepower1 275 lb.-ft. of torque EPA-estimated rating: FWD 21 city 31 hwy 25 combined mpg. This Fusion also comes equipped with an LCD Touch Screen, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats and much more...
Stock #U27697
Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.
Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.
605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1