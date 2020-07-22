Menu
2019 Ford Transit Connect

3,830 KM

Details

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

Van XLT - Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Wireless Charging

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

3,830KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5617554
  • Stock #: E27947
  • VIN: NM0LS7T29K1410075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # E27947
  • Mileage 3,830 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Transit Connect Cargo offers you innovative conveniences like a wireless charging pad that helps keep your compatible device powered up without the hassle of a cord. Fully integrated with the redesigned instrument panel, its located between the large new vents and below the vibrant SYNC touchscreen that seems to rise up from the center stack. This Connect also has tilt and telescoping adjustability of the steering column that lets you position the steering wheel right where you like it. When its chilly outside, heated side-view mirrors and a Quickclear electric windshield defroster help you get on your way quickly. Other features include a Back-Up Camera, Auxilary Input, USB, Bluetooth, Dual Sliding Doors and much more...


Stock Number E27947


Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

