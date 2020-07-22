2019 Ford Transit Connect

+ taxes & licensing
250-871-2125
605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1
250-871-2125
+ taxes & licensing
This 2019 Transit Connect Cargo offers you innovative conveniences like a wireless charging pad that helps keep your compatible device powered up without the hassle of a cord. Fully integrated with the redesigned instrument panel, its located between the large new vents and below the vibrant SYNC touchscreen that seems to rise up from the center stack. This Connect also has tilt and telescoping adjustability of the steering column that lets you position the steering wheel right where you like it. When its chilly outside, heated side-view mirrors and a Quickclear electric windshield defroster help you get on your way quickly. Other features include a Back-Up Camera, Auxilary Input, USB, Bluetooth, Dual Sliding Doors and much more...
Stock Number E27947
Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.
Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.
Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1