2019 GMC Acadia

49,027 KM

Details Description Features

$37,653

+ tax & licensing
$37,653

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

2019 GMC Acadia

2019 GMC Acadia

SLT1 - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

2019 GMC Acadia

SLT1 - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale

$37,653

+ taxes & licensing

49,027KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6557190
  • Stock #: L28372
  • VIN: 1GKKNULS9KZ188938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # L28372
  • Mileage 49,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth, Front/Rear Sunroof, Power/Heated Seats, Power Lift Gate, All Wheel Drive, 3 Zone Temp, Remote Start, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock#L28372


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Garage door opener
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
DUAL EXHAUST
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
LEATHER
3 ZONE TEMP CONTROL
115 V Power Outlet
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
LCD Touch Screen
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Side Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

