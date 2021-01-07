2019 GMC Acadia

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Onstar Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Garage door opener remote start Remote Keyless Entry Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors LEATHER 3 ZONE TEMP CONTROL 115 V Power Outlet Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio Power Panoramic Moonroof Blind Spot Detection LCD Touch Screen Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Side Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror CENTER ARM REST REAR Height Adjustable Passenger Seat Lumbar Support Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Passenger Seat **NAVIGATION**

