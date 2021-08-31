2019 Honda Accord

- Listing ID: 7899165
- Stock #: B3161
- VIN: 1HGCV1F37KA801447
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Interior Colour
BLACK 2
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Variable / CVT
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
B3161
-
Mileage
44,219 KM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.