Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Accord

44,219 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Island Honda

250-338-7761

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-338-7761

  1. 7899165
  2. 7899165
  3. 7899165
  4. 7899165
  5. 7899165
  6. 7899165
  7. 7899165
  8. 7899165
  9. 7899165
  10. 7899165
  11. 7899165
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,219KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7899165
  • Stock #: B3161
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F37KA801447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK 2
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3161
  • Mileage 44,219 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Island Honda

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 12,532 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai SV
 59,584 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT
 117,154 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic

Email Island Honda

Island Honda

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-338-XXXX

(click to show)

250-338-7761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory