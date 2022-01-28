$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
BASE
Island Honda
1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-338-7761
Used
- Listing ID: 8254248
- Stock #: B3200
- VIN: SHHFK8G31KU300250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SONIC GRAY PEARL
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
SONIC GREY PEARL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Island Honda
1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7