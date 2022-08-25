Menu
2019 Honda Civic

44,333 KM

SI Sedan BASE

2019 Honda Civic

SI Sedan BASE

Location

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

44,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9004084
  • Stock #: A0867B
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E55KH200089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Sporty Manual Transmission fun! This Flashy Honda Civic is ready to go! Theres Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Heated Seats (Front and Back), Power Windows and Doors, BlueTooth, Sun Roof, Navigation, and Push Button Start.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # A0867B


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear

