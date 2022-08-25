$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
SI Sedan BASE
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
- Listing ID: 9004084
- Stock #: A0867B
- VIN: 2HGFC1E55KH200089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Sporty Manual Transmission fun! This Flashy Honda Civic is ready to go! Theres Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Heated Seats (Front and Back), Power Windows and Doors, BlueTooth, Sun Roof, Navigation, and Push Button Start.
Vehicle Features
