$49,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993
2019 Honda Civic
Type R Base
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
- Listing ID: 9228340
- Stock #: A0904
- VIN: SHHFK8G31KU300250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl [grey]
- Interior Colour Red/black W/suede-effect Fabric Seating Surfaces
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Accident Free, Back-up Camera, LaneWatch Camera, Wireless Charging Pad, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Sport Mode, AutoClimate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Front USB Port, Sirius XMRadio, Front USB Port, LED Headlights, 60/40 Split Rear Seats, Tinted Windows, Remote Trunk Open, Telescopic Steering and so much more!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Dealer # 30891
