2019 Honda Civic

30,788 KM

Details Description

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Type R Base

2019 Honda Civic

Type R Base

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

30,788KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9228340
  • Stock #: A0904
  • VIN: SHHFK8G31KU300250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl [grey]
  • Interior Colour Red/black W/suede-effect Fabric Seating Surfaces
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Accident Free, Back-up Camera, LaneWatch Camera, Wireless Charging Pad, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Sport Mode, AutoClimate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Front USB Port, Sirius XMRadio, Front USB Port, LED Headlights, 60/40 Split Rear Seats, Tinted Windows, Remote Trunk Open, Telescopic Steering and so much more!


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra


 


Stock # A0904


 


Dealer # 30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


