2019 Honda Odyssey

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Garage door opener remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Paddle Shifters BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors 3 ZONE TEMP CONTROL Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Forward Collision Warning Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio Econ LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST LCD Touch Screen Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Auto Start/Stop 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Side Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror CENTER ARM REST REAR Height Adjustable Passenger Seat Lumbar Support Drivers Seat Pwr Dual Sliding Doors AUTO BRAKE HOLD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.