2019 Honda Odyssey

20,744 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

TOURING - Adaptive Cruise 3 Zone A/C

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

20,744KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6113553
  • Stock #: X28102
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H80KB504466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # X28102
  • Mileage 20,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Adaptive Cruise Control, Third Row Seating, Three Zone Temperature Control, Power Front Seats, with Lumbar Support, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Cabin Watch, Built-In Vacuum, Forward Collision Warning, Reverse Park Assist, Automatic Stop/Start, Automatic Brake Hold, Power Moonroof, Paddle Shifters, Memory Seats, Power Lift Gate, DVD Player, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #X28102


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Garage door opener
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
3 ZONE TEMP CONTROL
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Forward Collision Warning
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Econ
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Auto Start/Stop
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Side Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
Pwr Dual Sliding Doors
AUTO BRAKE HOLD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory