2019 Honda Ridgeline

20,280 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2019 Honda Ridgeline

2019 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

2019 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,280KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9459370
  • Stock #: A0934
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F76KB503059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,280 KM

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

