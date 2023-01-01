$CALL+ tax & licensing
Courtenay Kia
250-334-9993
2019 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
20,280KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9459370
- Stock #: A0934
- VIN: 5FPYK3F76KB503059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,280 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
