2019 Hyundai Elantra

46,273 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Preferred

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

46,273KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8949964
  • Stock #: CR4213A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0KU789937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fiery Red [red]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Economical Vehicle for Errands, Getting yourself or the kids to school, Grocery Trips and Road Trips! There is Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, BlueTooth, Back Up Camera, Remote Entry, Power Locks and Windows, Handy USB Port and Folding Rear Seats to get all the luggage and Cargo in the back The trunk is huge!


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # CR4213A


 


Dealer # 30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

