2019 Hyundai Tucson

27,071 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vancouver Island Used Cars

250-338-5777

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.4L Ultimate

2019 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.4L Ultimate

Vancouver Island Used Cars

475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

250-338-5777

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

27,071KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7267691
  Stock #: 22TU8587A
  VIN: KM8J3CAL8KU907026

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  Interior Colour Black Lthr
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 27,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Dual Zone Climate Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
BACK UP CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
stylish
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Driver and Passenger Seats
Heated and Cooling Seats
trucks
a heated steering wheel
***CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED***RATES AS LOW AS 2.49%*** One Owner - No Reported Accidents - Low KM's - Navigation - Heated and Cooling Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Moonroof - Dual Zone Climate Control - Hands Free Liftgate - and More! JAMIE BARNIE presen...
immaculate Ultimate model Tucson
offering a wealth of features and a comfortable ride on rough roads. All of the bases have been covered with this locally purchased and serviced All-Wheel Drive Tucson
which is spacious
and feature-packed! You'll find all of the features you'll need
including push button start
a hands-free liftgate
an 8-inch touchscreen display with Navigation
and Hyundai's BlueLink communication services. This Tucson is equipped with a six-speed automatic
2.4 litre engine with 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. This Tucson is also well equipped with added safety features
including Blindspot warning
and rear cross-traffic alert. Did we mention how feature-rich this model is? Call JAMIE BARNIE at Comox Valley Hyundai to arrange a test drive today! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.ComoxValleyHyundai.com We are a family-run
Vancouver Island Used Cars

Vancouver Island Used Cars

Vancouver Island Used Cars

475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

