2019 Hyundai Tucson

BACK UP CAMERA

Forward Collision Warning

stylish

Lane Keeping Assist

Power Driver and Passenger Seats

Heated and Cooling Seats

trucks

a heated steering wheel

***CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED***RATES AS LOW AS 2.49%*** One Owner - No Reported Accidents - Low KM\'s - Navigation - Heated and Cooling Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Moonroof - Dual Zone Climate Control - Hands Free Liftgate - and More! JAMIE BARNIE presen...

immaculate Ultimate model Tucson

offering a wealth of features and a comfortable ride on rough roads. All of the bases have been covered with this locally purchased and serviced All-Wheel Drive Tucson

which is spacious

and feature-packed! You\'ll find all of the features you\'ll need

including push button start

a hands-free liftgate

an 8-inch touchscreen display with Navigation

and Hyundai\'s BlueLink communication services. This Tucson is equipped with a six-speed automatic

2.4 litre engine with 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. This Tucson is also well equipped with added safety features

including Blindspot warning

and rear cross-traffic alert. Did we mention how feature-rich this model is? Call JAMIE BARNIE at Comox Valley Hyundai to arrange a test drive today! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.ComoxValleyHyundai.com We are a family-run