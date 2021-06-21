Menu
2019 Hyundai Veloster

44,996 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vancouver Island Used Cars

250-338-5777

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2019 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo Tech Two Tone M6

2019 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo Tech Two Tone M6

Location

Vancouver Island Used Cars

475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

250-338-5777

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

44,996KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7363985
  Stock #: 21VN4962A
  VIN: KMHTH6AB7KU010850

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour IGNITE FLAME W/ PHANTOM BLACK ROOF
  Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Stock # 21VN4962A
  Mileage 44,996 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.comoxvalleyhyundai.com/occasion/Hyundai-Veloster-2019-id8286102.html

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Sport Mode
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
trucks
locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales
and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay
Comox
Campbell River
Parksville
Nanaimo
BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Plus
you\'ll find hundreds more online to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility
we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars
Vans
CUV\'s and SUV\'s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need
no matter your current credit situation
Comox Valley Hyundai has been a trusted and respected car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck
and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality
reliable used cars and trucks
and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval
help you restore your credit
and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes
leasing
other options
installation
administration
Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-833-947-1259 or locally at 250-334-2441. Come visit Vancouver Island\'s Premier pre-owned vehicle location centrally located at 250 Old Island Highway in Courtenay
meet our staff and join us for a coffee! Along with our fine line of New Hyundai cars and Used Hyundai vehicles
without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 35 years
$499 Dealer Documentation Fee and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Comox Valley Hyundai - MVSA Certified #40577
Turbo - Navigation - Leather Interior - Sunroof - Heads Up Display - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - and More! JAMIE BARNIE presents the 2019 Turbo Veloster
a must-see sleek and sporty runabout that is in immaculate condition! Hyundai\'s unique and eye-catching three-door hatchback Veloster Turbo is in its element zipping along backroads
running through gears and booting around corners. This model is rich with features
including a heads up display
blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert
Hyundai\'s BlueLink (which includes remote start)
and 18\" alloy wheels. Did we mention performance? This Turbo model is equipped with a 6 speed manual transmission
1.6 litre turbo four cylinder with 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This model is truly a joy to drive
and is fully equipped to provide the complete driving experience! Give JAMIE BARNIE at Comox Valley Hyundai a call to arrange a test drive today! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.ComoxValleyHyundai.com We are a family-run

Vancouver Island Used Cars

Vancouver Island Used Cars

Vancouver Island Used Cars

475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

