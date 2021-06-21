2019 Hyundai Veloster

Navigation

WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

trucks

locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales

and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay

Comox

Campbell River

Parksville

Nanaimo

BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Plus

you\'ll find hundreds more online to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility

we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars

Vans

CUV\'s and SUV\'s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need

no matter your current credit situation

Comox Valley Hyundai has been a trusted and respected car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck

and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality

reliable used cars and trucks

and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval

help you restore your credit

and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes

leasing

other options

installation

administration

Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-833-947-1259 or locally at 250-334-2441. Come visit Vancouver Island\'s Premier pre-owned vehicle location centrally located at 250 Old Island Highway in Courtenay

meet our staff and join us for a coffee! Along with our fine line of New Hyundai cars and Used Hyundai vehicles

without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 35 years

$499 Dealer Documentation Fee and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Comox Valley Hyundai - MVSA Certified #40577

Turbo - Navigation - Leather Interior - Sunroof - Heads Up Display - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - and More! JAMIE BARNIE presents the 2019 Turbo Veloster

a must-see sleek and sporty runabout that is in immaculate condition! Hyundai\'s unique and eye-catching three-door hatchback Veloster Turbo is in its element zipping along backroads

running through gears and booting around corners. This model is rich with features

including a heads up display

blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert

Hyundai\'s BlueLink (which includes remote start)

and 18\" alloy wheels. Did we mention performance? This Turbo model is equipped with a 6 speed manual transmission

1.6 litre turbo four cylinder with 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This model is truly a joy to drive