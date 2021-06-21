2019 Hyundai Veloster

locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales
Turbo - Navigation - Leather Interior - Sunroof - Heads Up Display - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - and More! JAMIE BARNIE presents the 2019 Turbo Veloster
a must-see sleek and sporty runabout that is in immaculate condition! Hyundai\'s unique and eye-catching three-door hatchback Veloster Turbo is in its element zipping along backroads
running through gears and booting around corners. This model is rich with features
including a heads up display
blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert
Hyundai\'s BlueLink (which includes remote start)
and 18\" alloy wheels. Did we mention performance? This Turbo model is equipped with a 6 speed manual transmission
1.6 litre turbo four cylinder with 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This model is truly a joy to drive
and is fully equipped to provide the complete driving experience! Give JAMIE BARNIE at Comox Valley Hyundai a call to arrange a test drive today! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.ComoxValleyHyundai.com We are a family-run
