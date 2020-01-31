Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED- REMOTE START BLUETOOTH 4WD

2019 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED- REMOTE START BLUETOOTH 4WD

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,610KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4500444
  • Stock #: P26631
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDX2KD120632
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Loaded with Luxury Options.  Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Dual Exhaust, Back-Up Camera, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Garage Door Opener and much much more...

This unit WAS $30,995 and is NOW $29,888 on sale until January 31st, 2020. Limited Time Offer! 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P26631

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • 115 V Power Outlet
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Hill start assist
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Audio Input
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Power Panoramic Moonroof
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • AC Front Seats
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • Lumbar Support Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

