2019 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED - 4X4, Navigation, Leather Interior

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,258KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4724124
  • Stock #: U27463
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDX2KD393117
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited offers a 7-inch full-color customizable in-cluster display center • 18-inch polished aluminum wheels • 115-volt auxiliary power outlet • Air conditioning with Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, humidity sensor and premium air filter • Auto-dimming rearview mirror • Bright front and rear lower fascia accents • Cargo compartment cover • Heated front seats • Heated, multifunctional, manual-folding exterior mirrors with courtesy lamps and supplemental turn signals • Heated steering wheel • Keyless Enter ’n Go with proximity entry and push-button start • Leather-wrapped shift knob • Memory features: radio settings, driver’s seat, exterior mirrors • Power liftgate • Remote start systemNappa leather-faced and premium interior accents — Power 8-way driver and front passenger seat with 4-way power lumbar adjust • Security alarm • Uconnect 4 multimedia center with 8.4-inch touchscreen • Universal garage door opener16 • Windshield wiper de-ice and much more...


Stock #U27463


Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

