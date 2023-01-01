Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

57,960 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX+ IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

EX+ IVT

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 10526364
  2. 10526364
  3. 10526364
  4. 10526364
  5. 10526364
  6. 10526364
  7. 10526364
  8. 10526364
  9. 10526364
  10. 10526364
  11. 10526364
  12. 10526364
  13. 10526364
  14. 10526364
  15. 10526364
  16. 10526364
  17. 10526364
  18. 10526364
  19. 10526364
  20. 10526364
  21. 10526364
  22. 10526364
  23. 10526364
  24. 10526364
  25. 10526364
  26. 10526364
  27. 10526364
  28. 10526364
  29. 10526364
  30. 10526364
  31. 10526364
Contact Seller

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,960KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10526364
  • Stock #: SE4494A
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD1KE092248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SE4494A
  • Mileage 57,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Economical Forte with all the Bells and Whistles that come with the EX Trim Package! There's Cruise Control


State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Forte-2019-id10012427.html

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
HD Radio

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
ALL WEATHER MATS
SPORT
Vented front seats
whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
Beautiful Leather Interior
Heated Front and Rear Seats and Steering
Smart and Normal Drive Modes
Seats Five with Lots of Room
All Weather Cargo Tray in the large Trunk
The List Goes on! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
Taxes Extra Stock # SE4494A Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

2016 Kia Sorento SX ...
 81,982 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 131,739 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport
 201,530 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Courtenay Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory