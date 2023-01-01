Menu
State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles

Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements

2019 Kia Forte

32,596 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte

EX Premium

2019 Kia Forte

EX Premium

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

32,596KM
Used
VIN 3KPF54AD0KE039007

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SE4570A
  • Mileage 32,596 KM

Vehicle Description

State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Forte-2019-id10312351.html

Cruise Control

Sunroof

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Bluetooth

Power Seats

Push Button Start

Lane Keep Assist

LEATHER
Wireless Phone Charger
whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
Heated Seats and Steering
Apple and Android Car Play
Windows and Locks
Automatic Climate Control with Air Conditioning
Satellite Radio...All you need is to plan the Road Trip!!! There's Park Assist
Ample Trunk Room for Cargo
Low Kilometers too! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
Taxes Extra Stock # SE4570A Dealer # 30891

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2019 Kia Forte