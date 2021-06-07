Menu
2019 Kia NIRO

5,037 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia NIRO

EX Hybrid w/Bluetooth

2019 Kia NIRO

EX Hybrid w/Bluetooth

Location

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

5,037KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7319765
  • Stock #: NI3535
  • VIN: KNDCC3LC2K5314119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl [white]
  • Interior Colour Black W/cloth & Leather Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Was our demo, Push Button Start/Stop, AM/FM/SAT, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel, USB Port, and Remote Entry are a few of the features that this Niro Hybrid comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine and is Front Wheel Drive. Almost brand new!!



    Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# NI3535



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
Bodyside mouldings
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

