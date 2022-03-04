$CALL+ tax & licensing
Courtenay Kia
250-334-9993
2019 Kia NIRO
EX
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
47,168KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8554418
- Stock #: NI4168A
- VIN: KNDCC3LC1K5337522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic [blue]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,168 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear
