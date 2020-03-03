Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Sedona

LX - 3rd Row Seating, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sedona

LX - 3rd Row Seating, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 4738932
  2. 4738932
  3. 4738932
  4. 4738932
  5. 4738932
  6. 4738932
  7. 4738932
  8. 4738932
  9. 4738932
  10. 4738932
  11. 4738932
  12. 4738932
  13. 4738932
  14. 4738932
  15. 4738932
  16. 4738932
  17. 4738932
  18. 4738932
  19. 4738932
  20. 4738932
  21. 4738932
  22. 4738932
  23. 4738932
  24. 4738932
  25. 4738932
  26. 4738932
  27. 4738932
  28. 4738932
  29. 4738932
  30. 4738932
  31. 4738932
  32. 4738932
  33. 4738932
  34. 4738932
  35. 4738932
  36. 4738932
  37. 4738932
  38. 4738932
  39. 4738932
  40. 4738932
  41. 4738932
  42. 4738932
  43. 4738932
  44. 4738932
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,004KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4738932
  • Stock #: U27533
  • VIN: KNDMB5C17K6467252
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Beige Cloth
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

3.3L Gasoline Direct Injection Lambda V6 engine 17" tires w/alloy wheels, 276 hp @ 6,000 rpm, 8-speed Sportmatic transmission, Projection headlights, LED positioning lights, AM/FM/MP3 audio system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 7" touch screen, 6 speakers, Bluetooth wireless technology, Steering wheel–mounted audio controls, Aux/USB charge ports, Auto light control, Rear-Camera Display, Power door locks w/two-turn entry system, Remote keyless entry & alarm, Dual power-sliding side doors, Trailer hitch pre-wiring, Eco-Drive Mode, Cruise control, Cloth seats w/YES Essentials fabric treatment, 8-person seating, Air conditioning w/front & rear controls, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Extendable illuminated sun visors, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat w/2-way power lumbar support.


Stock # U27533


Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 32,258 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 36,053 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 LONGHO...
 94,776 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Send A Message