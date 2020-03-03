Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Sorento

LX - AWD, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

LX - AWD, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 4724121
  2. 4724121
  3. 4724121
  4. 4724121
  5. 4724121
  6. 4724121
  7. 4724121
  8. 4724121
  9. 4724121
  10. 4724121
  11. 4724121
  12. 4724121
  13. 4724121
  14. 4724121
  15. 4724121
  16. 4724121
  17. 4724121
  18. 4724121
  19. 4724121
  20. 4724121
  21. 4724121
  22. 4724121
  23. 4724121
  24. 4724121
  25. 4724121
  26. 4724121
  27. 4724121
  28. 4724121
  29. 4724121
  30. 4724121
  31. 4724121
  32. 4724121
  33. 4724121
  34. 4724121
  35. 4724121
  36. 4724121
  37. 4724121
  38. 4724121
  39. 4724121
  40. 4724121
  41. 4724121
  42. 4724121
  43. 4724121
  44. 4724121
  45. 4724121
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,053KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4724121
  • Stock #: E27397
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA38KG457405
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black Cloth
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2019 Kia Sorento AWD comes excellently equipped with Air conditioning • 7” Display audio • AM/FM/MP3 radio • AUX audio input port • USB audio input and charging port • Bluetooth hands-free cell phone connectivity • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration • Steering wheel-mounted audio controls • Cruise control • Drive Mode Select • Remote keyless entry Cloth seats • Heated front seats • Height adjustable driver's seat • 40:20:40 split-folding 2nd-row seats • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel • Heated steering wheel • Leather-wrapped steering wheel • Leather-wrapped gear shift knob and much more...


Stock # E27397


Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, and a 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See dealer for details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 67,500 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 38,348 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 81,760 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Send A Message