2019 Nissan NV200
S
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
- Listing ID: 8499344
- Stock #: A0864
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN5KK699404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 9,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Economical Transit Van in New Shape! Low Km and very clean. Air-conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Locks and windows, Handy USB Port, AM/FM Stereo with CD Player, Remote Entry, and a Back Up Camera. Great vehicle for Business!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Vehicle Features
